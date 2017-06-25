Hit and Run: Kaplan police arrest man who hit several parked cars at dealership

Devon Shaye Diggins (Kaplan PD)

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) A man was taken into custody after police said he lost control of his vehicle and hit two parked cars at a local dealership Sunday morning.

Police Chief Boyd Adams said officers were dispatched to Acadiana Ford on Veterans Memorial Drive for a hit and run.

Boyd said they viewed video of 23 year old Devon Shaye Diggins of Kaplan driving a silver ford pick up truck that made a left turn off of E. Veterans Memorial Drive, then south onto S. Lemaire Ave and struck two parked vehicles on the dealerships pre-owned lot .

A short while later, Diggins was taken into custody and charged with hit and run, failure to report an accident and felony criminal damage to property.

Adams said each vehicle received about $3,000 in damages.

Both cars that were hit were unoccupied, Adams said.

 

 

 

