“Im in, I win!” Senior denied entrance to Carencro High Prom has her big night

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Sometimes life as a teen can be very hard. That might be just a part of growing up, but it can also be extremely disappointing.

Like earlier this year, when Amari Williams, a senior at Carencro High School, was denied entrance to her prom because school administrators said her dress was not formal enough.

But to top it off, Amari said the school’s principal had approved the dress prior to the big night.

Not one to cause a scene or be confrontational with authorities, Amari said she left the prom, albeit in tears.

Her prom night devastation gained the attention of thousands on social media, including one local businesswoman who said she was heartbroken after hearing Amari’s story and believes prom night is something every student deserves to experience.

So on Sunday night Amari went to a prom in the same dress with the same group of her friends, just as she’d originally planned and was the very special guest of honor at “The Amari Williams Prom.

The event, held at the Marie Bleu Ballroom in Carencro, was hosted by Svonnie Trailer, Owner of Blessed Occasions by Von, who vowed to give the teen a night she would always remember.

When asked how she felt once she got to the door and noone questioned her attire, her response brought our newsroom to tears.

“IM IN, I WIN!”