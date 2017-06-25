It was breakfast with a side choice of ” I do’s” at one Lafayette restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A couple is now on the road to matrimony after a Lafayette man proposed to his girlfriend over an omelett and fruit Saturday morning.

With the help of family, friends and the restaurant staff, Deuce Domengeaux popped the question to girlfriend, Kiri Meche, in their favorite booth at Hub City Diner.

Meche had no idea it was all about to happen.

Jason Redmond, manager at Hub City Diner, said Domengeaux had called the restaurant the day before and told them of his plans.

“It all worked out perfectly.” Redmond said. “As Deuce was coming back from the restroom, we all started taking our cell phone cameras out, you could tell he was very nervous.”

“As he approached the booth where Meche and a few family members were sitting, he extended his hand to her then asked her to stand,” Redmond said.

A shocked Meche stood as Domengaux pulled a ring from his pocket, and told her that he loved her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Before the restaurant’s breakfast customers and staff, she said YES!

According to Redmond, the couple both recently graduated from UL Lafayette.

Domengeaux will be attending LSU Law School this fall.