KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) A Kaplan man is behind bars after police say they have him on video stealing a 55 quart Pelican Ice Chest Saturday night.

Police Chief Boyd Adams said officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of North Church Street and after viewing video footage identified the suspect as 29 year old Brett Lemaire of Kaplan.

2 hours later, Boyd said officers located the suspect and arrested him on one count of simple burglary and one count of possession of marijuana.