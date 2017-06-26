At least one Lafayette show will be on new Garth Brooks live album

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – If you were in the Cajundome Sunday night, congratulations: You’re going to be on a Garth Brooks album.

Country superstar Brooks announced during Sunday’s show that he and his band were recording at least parts of the performance for an upcoming live record.

Other details of the project remain unknown, including a release date or whether Brooks may record for the live album at his two remaining Lafayette shows. He and wife Trisha Yearwood will put on two more Cajundome shows June 30 and July 1.

Brooks hinted at the project during a June 5 edition of “Studio G,” a digital show on his Facebook page where he takes questions from fans.

“Get your singing voices ready, because it could be for forever,” Brooks said on the Facebook show. “This will be a crazy two weekends, and I promise you will hear that weekend again and again and again, long after the weekend is over.”

Brooks’ only previous live recording is Double Live, a two-disc set that was first released in November 1998. It includes performances from multiple Brooks tour stops from 1996 to 1998. Double Live has been certified 21 times platinum.

Tickets for Brooks’ June 30 and July 1 shows at the Cajundome still are available on ticketmaster.com.