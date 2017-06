NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are currently investigating a shooting that left two dead this morning as a murder-suicide, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Major Wendell Raborn said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Lawrence Street and confirmed there were two fatalities as a result of the shooting.

Deputies say the situation is contained.

This is a developing news story and KLFY will update this post when more information is available.