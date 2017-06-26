LSU falls to Florida 4-3 in College World Series Championship series; Gators lead Championship series 1-0

OMAHA, Neb. (KLFY) – The LSU Tigers could not overcome an early 3 run deficit and lost to the Florida Gators in game 1 of the College World Series Championship Series. Florida leads the best of three series 1-0

Jonathan India’s 2 run ground double made it 3-0 Gators in the top of the fourth.

Antione Duplantis hit a solo home run to get the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Beau Jordan’s single later in that inning would cut the Florida lead to 1.

Florida responds in the top of the seventh with Mike Rivera’s RBI single making the lead 4-2

Gator pitcher Brady Singer struck out 12 Tigers in 7 plus innings, the most in the College World Series Finals by one pitcher.

In the bottom of the eighth; LSU freshman Josh Smith finds the gap and drives in Greg Deichmann from second to cut the deficit to 1.

The Tigers were retired in order in the bottom of the 9th to end the game.