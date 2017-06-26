Port Sulphur man arrested for June 18 homicide in downtown Lafayette

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Sam Brown III (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have arrested a Port Sulphur man today in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month in downtown Lafayette.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Sam Brown III, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Donald Randall Jr., 21.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on June 18, 2017, in the 200 block of Jefferson St.

Brown was taken into custody through a collaborative effort between the Lafayette PD Special Investigations Unit along with the Eastern and Western Divisions of Louisiana’s U.S. Marshalls Service Violent Offender Task Force, as well as help from Lafayette Crime Stoppers.

