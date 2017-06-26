Scott Fire Department offer firework safety tips, hours for Independence Day holiday

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Fire Department wants residents to stay safe during their Independence Day celebrations.

Chief Chad Sonnier says that in 2013 alone, fireworks caused an estimated 15,600 reported fires in the U.S., with 47% of those fires reported during the Fourth of July holidays.

More than 35% of the people seen in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries from June 20 – July 20, 2014 were under 15 and 9% were under five.

With that in mind, Scott Fire officials offer these tips to stay safe when using fireworks:

Parents and caretakers should always closely supervise teens if they are using fireworks.

Parents should not allow young children to handle fireworks.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.

Do not hold a firework in your hand unless specifically stated in the caution label.

Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

Always have water ready, both in a bucket and in a charged hose, if you are using fireworks.

Have a Designated Shooter for the fireworks and make sure he/she reads the caution label before igniting.

Obey local laws.

Wear eye protection (safety glasses) whenever using fireworks.

Only light one firework at a time.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Used fireworks should be soaked with water and placed in a nonflammable trashcan outside; several feet away from a house, garage, deck area or anything else flammable.

Do not use homemade fireworks, professional fireworks or illegal explosives; they can kill you.

Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the Police or Fire Department.

Chief Sonnier says fireworks can legally be popped within the Scott city limits from June 20th through July 11th between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., and on July 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to midnight.

Residents are liable for any damage caused to someone else’s property as a result of the fireworks being popped.