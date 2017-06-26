Senate Healthcare Reform Bill, local perspective from residents

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – The latest numbers are in on the Senate health reform bill. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its report on Monday. According to the Associated Press, the CBO sees 22 million more people uninsured by 2026 under the Senate health bill in latest hurdle for GOP.

Brandon Treadway of Lafayette says he wants to see a change that includes those in need. “When you take away from people in need then there is something wrong with that,” says Treadway. “Some people talk about a health care voucher system,” adds Johnathan Melancon of Acadiana.

“It’s good that we still have the university that still helps people like us. That’s where I go. I probably will go there the rest of my life. I hope they’ll always have it,” explains Pam Melancon of Acadiana.

Pam Melancon, with her son Johnathan by her side, says she just started receiving Medicaid. Melancon has no interest in seeing her benefits repealed or replaced — now or in the future. “My husband lives on a fixed income. We couldn’t buy our own insurance. We wouldn’t be able to afford it,” says Pam.