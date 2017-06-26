Singer’s 12 Ks help Gators beat LSU 4-3 in CWS finals opener

Florida pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws in the first inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Ryerson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, Jonathan India doubled in two runs, and Florida beat LSU 4-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night.

The Gators (51-19) need a win Tuesday or Wednesday to earn their first national championship.

Singer’s strikeout total was highest by a single pitcher in a CWS finals game. Singer (9-5) limited LSU (52-19) to three singles before Antoine Duplantis homered in the sixth.

Florida led 3-0 after LSU starter Russell Reynolds (1-2) issued three straight walks in the fourth, with India driving in two runs on a ground-rule double.

