Two men dead after morning murder suicide in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Investigators identified the two men involved in today’s shooting as Danny Harris and Judd Judice of New Iberia.

Residents on the E Laurence St. called the police this morning after hearing multiple guns shot.

According to Major Wendell Raborn their office received a call at 10:25 this morning. When deputies arrived they confirmed the two victims died on the scene. As of now, they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide. No other injuries were reported, and according to police two children were safely removed from the scene. Neighbors of the victim are surprised a crime like this happened in their area.

“It’s really been a quite neighborhood. The people that this happened to just a few weeks ago the kids were outside doing a little lemonade sale. It’s sad to see you know like the gentleman was saying earlier you never know where this kind of stuff it’s gonna happen. It’s just sad that these kids had to be in the house when it went down,” said Henery Krocke Jr. a resident of East Laurence Street.

The Iberia Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the motive behind this crime. If you have any information on this case call Iberia Sheriff’s at (337) 369-3711.