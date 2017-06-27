Armed man robs store on Bertrand Drive

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are seeking help from the public to identify the suspect who robbed at a store at gunpoint in the 400 block of Bertrand Drive Monday night.

Police say the masked male suspect entered the business around 10 p.m. and demanded money from employees.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect and now police are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.