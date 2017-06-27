Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Steakhouse Burgers with Bacon Jam in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Steakhouse Burgers with Bacon Jam.

Here’s the full recipe for this delicious dish:

Steakhouse Hamburger

½ pound beef brisket, ground

½ pound Short Rib, ground

½ pound Chuck, ground

sea salt & fresh ground black pepper

2 Tablespoons butter (optional)

3 Brioche buns

½ cup mayonnaise

½ Tablespoon white truffle oil

pinch of black truffle salt

Gruyere cheese, sliced

Creole or heirloom tomatoes, sliced

Spring Mix

Vidalia onion, peeled and sliced

Bread & butter pickles

Bacon Jam (see recipe)

Preheat the oven to 350° F or preheat a grill to high. In a bowl mix together the brisket, short rib, and chuck (add additional fat if the mixture is not at least 80/20). Season the mix with salt and pepper and form into 3 – ½ pound patties. Grill over direct heat to your desired doneness. To cook indoors, melt the butter in a sauté pan over medium high heat. Season the burgers with salt and pepper and place in the pan. Cook for 3 minutes and then turn over. Put the whole pan in the oven and roast to desired doneness.

Meanwhile, toast the buns on the grill or in the oven. In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, truffle oil and truffle salt together. Spread some of the truffled mayonnaise on each bun. Place the cooked patty on the bottom bun and top with a slice of cheese. Add the lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion, if desired. Spread the bacon jam on the top bun. Serve hot.

Bacon Jam

1 cup bacon, cut into pieces

1/4 cup onions, chopped

3 Tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 Tablespoon honey

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

1 Tablespoons butter

In a nonstick saute pan over high heat, render the bacon. When some fat has been released, add the onions. Cook until the onions begin to caramelize. Add the brown sugar and honey and stir until the sugar is melted. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Cook until the stock is reduced and syrupy. Blend until pureed, then stir in the butter to emulsify.