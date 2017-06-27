Gators sweep Tigers; win first College World Series title

OMAHA, Neb. (KLFY)- The Florida Gators defeated the LSU Tigers 6-1 to capture their first national title.

Decon Liput reached on an error in the first and later scored off of an RBI single from JJ Schwarz to get the Gators on the board.

Liput then hit an RBI single up the middle scoring Nick Horvath from second who got there after a single and later throwing error.

Jared Poche’ pitched 5.2 innings allowing 2 unearned runs and striking out 3.

Josh Smith’s RBI double in the top of the 7th cut the Florida lead in half.

Smith would have scored off of a double play, but was called for runner interference and was sent back to third. He was left stranded after a diving catch from Horvath.

The Tigers got runners at 1st and 3rd in the top 8th when The Gators brought in potential game 3 starter Jackson Kowar to pitch relief. LSU was not able to score.

In the bottom of the inning, Horvath was hit by a pitch while the bases were loaded, forcing Austin Langworthy across to score.

Liput soon after drives in 2 more runs with a single to make the score 5-1 Florida.

Schwarz chipped in with a sac fly to balloon the lead to 5.