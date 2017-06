Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have identified a suspect in the shooting that occurred on Moss Street over the weekend.

Police say a warrant has been issued for 20 year old Danerick Pete of Lafayette for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection to the shooting that injured two people.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Danerick Pete is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.