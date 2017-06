Lawyers representing Alton Sterling’s five children said they will file a lawsuit Tuesday against several parties in connection with Sterling’s death.

Attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Dale Glover, Mike Adams, and Brandon DeCuir will hold a news conference outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. to provide details.

Sterling, 37, was shot and killed by two officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department outside the Triple S Food Mart on July 5, 2016.