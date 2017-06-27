Louisiana State Police mourn loss of first African-American female Trooper

(The Daily Advertiser) – The first African-American woman to become a Louisiana State Trooper has passed away.

Joyce Stephanie Isaac Thibodeaux, a lifelong resident of Lafayette, began her law enforcement career in 1974 at the Lafayette City Police Department. In 1976, she attended the Louisiana State Police Academy, and served as a detective in the LSP Gaming Division in Troop 1 in Lafayette for 21 years before retiring, according to a press release from LSP.

After her retirement, Thibodeaux realized a lifelong goal by attending and graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 2001. She also served her community as a member of the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, located at 818 Twelfth St. in Lafayette.