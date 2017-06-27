New Iberia man, 2 boys rescued from sinking shrimp boat in Vermilion Bay

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three people were rescued by an LDWF agent from a sinking shrimp boat in Vermilion Bay this morning, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents responded around 5:30 a.m. when they learned that the vessel was sinking with three people on board.

LDWF Sgt. Mitch Darby responded to the scene by boat rescued a 55-year-oldd New Iberia man, a 14-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy.

The boat began sinking when it hit a submerged object in the water five miles southeast of Cypermort Point and about a mile off of Marsh Island.

The man said they were just about to enter the water with personal flotation devices when Sgt. Darby showed up with the rescue vessel.

Sgt. Darby then transported the rescued people to a boat launch where family members were waiting.

The man and the 14-year-old sustained minor injuries in the incident.