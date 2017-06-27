Opelousas Man arrested for cruelty on retired race horse

OPELOUSAS La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in the case of a retired race horse found neglected and left for dead.

Jermaine Doucet Jr. of Opelousas was arrested on the felony charge of cruelty to animals in connection with retired, former champion racehorse Dr. Drip.

The once champion racehorse was sold several times and was found neglected and abused

St. Landry Parish Sherriff Bobby Guidroz said the horse was malnourished to an extent that the vast majority of the rib bones of the horse were easily observed.

The horse also had several saddle sores along the back area of the horse and a substantial amount of maggots and flies populating were on the saddle sores.

“We think that Mr. Doucet should have noticed the weight being lost of course we all seen the pictures and the sores and the maggots and stuff and should’ve sought help for this horse,” said Major Eddie Thibodeaux.

Despite efforts to save him a decision was made that Dr. Drip needed to be euthanized.

Doucet turned himself in Monday and has since bonded out of jail.

“This horse was sold through a sale born. Sometimes they either do get sick and they’re just not cared for like a race company would do,” Thibodeaux said.