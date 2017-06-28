Calcasieu Parish deputies searching for 16-year-old runaway believed to be with a convicted sex offender

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage runaway from Lake Charles who is believed to currently be traveling with a convicted sex offender.

Kim Myers, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said Alexis Paige Taylor, 16, has not been seen or heard from since she left her home around noon on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Deputies believe she is with Stephen J. Broussard, 36, of Vinton, who was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2011 in Beauregard Parish. He was released from jail in January 2016.

He is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years from the date he was released from jail.

Myers said Broussard had recently been living in Sulphur and had reportedly been meeting up with Taylor for the past month.

Broussard has not reported for work since Friday.

He is driving a 2015 dark gray Chevrolet Silverado 4×4 pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate.

The last known sighting of his truck was on Sunday afternoon headed westbound on I-10 in Louisiana near the LA/Texas state line.

A warrant has been issued for Broussard’s arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and additional charges are likely.

Taylor is 5’ tall weighing approximately 130 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. Broussard is 5’ 8” tall weighing approximately 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Broussard or Taylor, please contact lead investigator, CPSO Detective Greg Jordan at (337) 491-3664 during regular business hours, or 911 after regular business hours.

Myers said anyone knowingly harboring Taylor or Broussard or withholding information from law enforcement will be subject to charges.