Family speaks out after police identify suspect in Moss Street shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Broken glass remains on the ground from a shattered window following a shooting at Moss Street Plaza Saturday night.

Although, Lafayette Police have identified a suspect, a parent of one of the victims says even if the suspect is not their guy, hopefully he can point them in the right direction.

The shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night. 20-year-old Maranda Carriere was picking up her sister when Maranda was shot in the face. After being hospitalized four days and multiple surgeries, her mother, Constance Carriere, remains at her bedside still looking for answers.

Carriere says, “Still struggling to put the pieces together and hope for the best and that whoever knows anything to come forward and say what happened or who it is and let this tragedy be over with.”

20-year-old Da’nerick Pete is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, for a Saturday night shooting that hospitalized two people.

Since the warrant for Pete’s arrest was issued Wednesday night, he’s posted on Facebook, claiming his innocence, but according to Lafayette Police, they have yet to hear from him.

A friend of the Carriere family, Ledasha Felix says if Pete is innocent, they want someone to identify the shooter or shooters.

“I’m a parent and what I see her going through, I wouldn’t wish that on any parent and we just want the right people to come forward”, Felix said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Danerick Pete is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Rose Isadore, owner of Moss Street Plaza says, “The shooting did not originate at my business. The Plaza is a family oriented facility. I believe the shooting happened at an adjacent business and one of the victims sought cover inside the Moss Street Plaza.”