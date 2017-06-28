Joyce Thibodeaux was a ‘glass ceiling-breaker’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The community is remembering Joyce Thibodeaux, the first African-American woman to become a Louisiana State Trooper. News Ten’s Lester Duhé spoke with her family today at a celebration of her life.

Funeral services were held Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Joyce Thibodeaux, the first African American woman to become a Louisiana State Trooper.

“She was always just mama. Would give the shirt off her back, had a heart of gold. She was everything.”

It was a celebration of life for a pioneer, pacesetter, ceiling breaker, sister, best friend, and mother.

These are just some of the words used today to describe Joyce Thibodeaux.

Senator Landry: “She broke that glass ceiling that women could not penetrate and in particular African-Americans.”

She attended the Louisiana State Police Academy in 1976 before joining State Police Troop I in Lafayette.

Sister: “But she wanted to be in that group, and she passed the test and went to the academy and did well.”

A role model for many.

Son: “A number of officers african-american officers said that she was an example to them and one of the reasons why they chose to join the police force.”

And the most important job she held, mother and sister.

Son: “She was always devoted to us first, before anything else.”

Sister: “My best friend, my sister, my best friend.”

Daughter: “I’ll miss our times together so much she was my inspiration.”

Lester Duhé, KLFY News 10.