Lafayette FD: family “loses everything” in early morning fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters say a Lafayette family “lost everything” in a house fire early thing morning.

Alton Trahan, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department, said heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the back of the house when crews arrived around 5:46 a.m. in the 200 block of East Clinton Street.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving on the scene.

Trahan said six people were asleep in the home when the fire started. One of the occupants woke up to find a bedroom filled with smoke.

The occupant woke up the rest of the occupants, including two children, and they were able to leave the burning home without any injuries.

Trahan said the home sustained heavy fire damage and the owner did not have any insurance.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the bedroom and suspect it was caused by an electrical failure.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.