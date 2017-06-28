Man wanted on several drug charges in Church Point

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Colton Kyle Carron (Photo Courtesy: Church Point Police Department)

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Police in Church Point are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several drug charges.

Officers are looking for Colton Kyle Carron, 27, of Arnaudville, after finding drugs in a home while serving a search warrant.

Carron is wanted on possession with intent to distribute crystal meth, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colton Carron is asked to call the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455.

