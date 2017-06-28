Memorial service held for retired racehorse

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Several residents, local, and state officials and animal activists came out to honor retired race horse Dr. Drip in Opelousas.

The former champion racehorse had to be euthanized after being found neglected and left for dead.

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Doucet, Jr. of Opelousas and charged him animal cruelty.

Doucet has since bonded out.

Authorities say Doucet was Dr. Drip’s owner.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the needless suffering of Dr. Drip has brought attention to the issue of animal cruelty and from now on, there will be a high interest from all agencies to keep an eye out for it.