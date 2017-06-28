Memorial service held for retired racehorse

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Several residents, local, and state officials and animal activists came out to honor retired race horse Dr. Drip in Opelousas.

The former champion racehorse had to be euthanized after being found neglected and left for dead.

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Doucet, Jr. of Opelousas and charged him animal cruelty.

Doucet has since bonded out.

Authorities say Doucet was Dr. Drip’s owner.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the needless suffering of Dr. Drip has brought attention to the issue of animal cruelty and from now on, there will be a high interest from all agencies to keep an eye out for it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s