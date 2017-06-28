Three dead, including child, after police chase through N.O.

WWL

NEW ORLEANS (WWL)- A child and another person were killed when the car they were in crashed in New Orleans East during a chase with Louisiana State Police.

The driver of that car also died after shooting himself or herself following the crash, a State Police spokeswoman said.

The chase began about 2:30 p.m. when troopers tried to stop the vehicle at Canal and Rampart streets since it had a stolen license plate, said Trooper Melissa Matey, Troop B spokeswoman.

The driver, however, fled the traffic stop and sped toward Claiborne Avenue to Interstate 10.

The driver took the Chef Menteur Highway exit and sped down the road until the vehicle hit the back of a box truck near Lonely Oak Drive.

At that point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, Matey said, and crashed.

The 2-year-old girl died on the scene, as did the other passenger, Matey said.

 

