Carencro Police Chief asking drivers to stay off roads due to flooding

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Carencro Police Chief David Anderson is are asking residents stay off of the roads due to flooding from today’s heavy rains.

The police chief said over the phone that multiple roads are closed in Carencro and that officers have been performing rescuing several people from high waters over the last two hours.

KLFY has a news crew in Carencro and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is also advising residents throughout the parish to stay off the roads when possible and issued the following statement:

Due to heavy, intermittent rains, some areas of Lafayette Parish have seen localized flash flooding, street flooding and rising waters. Residents are asked to stay off of roadways when possible. Driving during flash flooding events is not only dangerous to motorists, but also significantly increases the threat of flooding to homes and businesses along routes with standing water. Drivers can unknowingly create a wake, pushing water from the street into homes and businesses. Citizens are encouraged to stay alert and pay attention to their surroundings and are cautioned to heed signs or barricades which indicate flooding ahead. If pedestrians or drivers find themselves upon a flooded area, they should turn around and take an alternate route. If motorists mistakenly drive into a flooded area and the vehicle stalls, they should immediately abandon it through an open door or window and head for higher ground. Trapped motorists should call 911 or get the attention of passersby to call for help.