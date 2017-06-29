DOTD announces road closures in St. Martin Parish due to heavy rain

DOTD and St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies are advising residents of the following road closures due to high water.

These road closures are a result of heavy rains moving through the area.

Below are a list of road closures as of 1:15 June 29, 2017:

St. Martin Parish High Water:

LA 347 from the Jct of 351 to the Jct of 686 in Arnaudville Closures:

LA 347 (Grand Point Highway) from LA 328 to Doyle Melancon Road No other routes are affected at this time. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the closed areas.