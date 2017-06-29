DOTD announces road closures in St. Martin Parish due to heavy rain

KLFY Newsroom Published:

DOTD and St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies are advising residents of the following road closures due to high water.

These road closures are a result of heavy rains moving through the area.

Below are a list of road closures as of 1:15 June 29, 2017:

St. Martin Parish

High Water:
LA 347 from the Jct of 351 to the Jct of 686 in Arnaudville

Closures:
LA 347 (Grand Point Highway) from LA 328 to Doyle Melancon Road

No other routes are affected at this time. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the closed areas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s