Festival International hosting inaugural Bastille Day Picnic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Festival International is hosting a new event in mid-July.

The inaugural Bastille Day Picnic will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

The event will take place at Warehouse 535 in Lafayette beginning at 7:00 p.m. and runs until 10:00 p.m.

Festival organizers say they are hoping an annual Bastille Day celebration will create stronger ties within the community as part of the Franophone heritage in Acadiana.

“Bastille Day is celebrated all over the country,” says Marketing Director, April Courville. “Yet, despite our rich French culture, it is not celebrated here.” Festival International organizers are hoping to change that.

The picnic will be a family friendly event and will include an outdoor screening of the Disney/Pixar animated film, ‘Ratatouille.’

The event will also feature wine tasting, food and drinks.

Organizers are hoping the picnic will grow over the years and expand to include more activities like petanque tournaments, French language lessons and live music.

A $5 donation is required for the tastings, however, children 12 and under get in free to attend the movie.