LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A grand jury has indicted a Houma man on a first-degree murder charge in a five-year-old homicide.

34-year-old Elwood Billiot is accused of killing 73-year-old Sidney Touchet in April 2012.

Touchet’s body was discovered during a house fire on Sunset Drive in Lafayette.

Billiot has been in the Dixon state correctionalInstitutee in Jackson, La since November.

He’s being held without bond.