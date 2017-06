LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Gretna man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

37-year-old Corey Kennedy is accused of killing 50-year-old Michael Todd Lewis of Opelousas in April.

Lewis’ body was found at the Economy Inn Motel in Carencro.

Officers found Lewis’ vehicle in Opelousas.

Kennedy is being held in the Lafayette Parish correctional center without bond.