Lafayette High’s Armand “Mondo” Duplantis named Gatorade Player of Year

Gatorade representatives surprised Lafayette High Track and Field Star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis with the Track and Field National Gatorade Player of the Year Award today

Duplantis impresses everytime he steps on the field.

At 5-foot-11, 147-pound the junior continued to redefine the pole vault event this season, both in the high school realm and beyond.

With a clearance of 19 feet, 4.25 inches at the Texas Relays this spring, he shattered the national high school record by nearly a foot.

The jump also set a World Junior (Under-20) record and represented the highest clearance in the world in 2017—regardless of age—at the time of his selection.

Duplantis has now cleared 18 feet six times outdoors—twice as many as any prep in history.

His spectacular outdoor season, which will continue at the European U20 Championships in Italy and the senior IAAF World Championships in London this summer, comes on the heels of a record-breaking indoor campaign in which he became the first prep to clear 19 feet.

His vault of 19-1 at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in March also set a World Junior record.

Mondo, is the brother of LSU Outfielder Antoine Duplantis, quite a talented family!