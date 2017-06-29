Lafayette Police investigating overnight shooting on East Simcoe Street, 2 injured

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two people were injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in Lafayette.

Officers responded to the scene at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 900 block of East Simcoe Street in reference to a shooting outside of a business.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says two black males, ages 34 and 30, suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

The two victims are currently in stable condition.

Ratcliff says no suspect information is available at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with Information about this shooting or anyone involved is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS