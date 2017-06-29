Local advertising agency hosting free social media seminar for small businesses

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Social media is a part of our everyday lives. BBR Creative is hosting its Social Media Day Lafayette to show small businesses across Acadiana just how effective social media can be.

BBR Creative is hosting its second annual Social Media Day Lafayette at the LITE Center Friday, June 30, 2017, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be over 20 classes offered by 30 professionals about topics like “creating an identity on social media”, to “creating brand consistency”, “how to build engagement without having to spend money on Facebook” or “how to leverage LinkedIn in on how to build sales”, how to use Facebook and Twitter as tools for a service based industry, and more.

Cory LaGrange is the digital marketing strategist at BBR Creative. He says local businesses can benefit from Social Media Day Lafayette.

“If you’re not heavy on social media, you need to get started, because it’s not going anywhere, it’s not a fad, and its growing and its one of those platforms that you can really get a lot of mileage out of without investing a ton of money, and nowadays for small businesses that’s especially important,” LaGrange told News 10.

BBR Creative is also hosting a social this evening for everyone attending the event, it’ll be held at the Lafayette Science Museum.

Pop’s Poboys joined Lafayette’s downtown family about two years ago and has already made a name for itself in the food community.

Collin Cormier, who owns Pop’s Poboys, uses platforms like Facebook and Instagram to get the word out about their weekly specials as much as possible.

“We’re obviously a small business, we don’t have a marketing team, it’s me that’s cooking and handling the marketing side,” Cormier explained. “Social media really helps us get the word out about us without having to spend a lot of money to advertise.”

For more information visit https://bbrcreative.com/2017/06/social-media-day-hits-lafayette/