LSU’s Ed Orgeron ranks No. 81 on ‘Athlon Sports’ list of college football coaches

With college baseball officially over now, fans are now fully gearing up for football season.

“Athlon Sports & Life” magazine is great at making lists and who doesn’t love a good list?

The latest one ranks all 130 college football head coaches. The factors used in the ranking – everything.

LSU’s Ed Orgeron comes in at 81. He is right in between Colorado State’s head coach and Florida Atlantic’s, who just happens to be Lane Kiffen.

Remember all that back and forth last season?

Number one is, of course, Nick Saban. He’s followed by Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh.

Click here for the full list