Parts of Lafayette Parish flood after heavy rainfall

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Nearly 20 stalled vehicles were stranded on flooded roads today in Lafayette Parish according to the Sheriff’s department.

Several people were rescued from their vehicles by the fire department. Some locals like Calvin Davis even pitched in to help bring friends through the high water.

“This little gravel road here, this lady had to take off walking and she walked through there I had a chance to pass through with my little tractor but wouldn’t take a chance passing with a car next to that car that is in the middle of the road that’s the car that stalled right in the middle of the road,” Davis explained.

Law enforcement still says that people should not drive through flooded roads.

Residents are encouraged to wait until the water readied before trying to drive through it.