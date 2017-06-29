Social Media Day Lafayette is a free event for small local businesses

LAFAYETTE,LA(KLFY) Social media is a part of our every day lives. BBR Creative is hosting its Social Media Day Lafayette to show small businesses across Acadiana just how effective social media can be.

BBR Creative is hosting its second FREE social Media Day Lafayette at the LITE Center Friday from 7:30am until 5pm.

there will be over 20 classes offered by 30 professionals about topics like “creating an identity on social media”, to “creating brand consistency”, “how to build engagement without having to spend money on Facebook” or “how to leverage linked in on how to build sales”, how to use Facebook and twitter as tools for a service based industry, and more.

Cory LaGrange is the digital marketing strategist at BBR CREATIVE. He says local businesses can benefit from Social Media Day Lafayette.

LaGrange says “If you’re not heavy on social media, you need to get started, because its not going anywhere, its not a fad, and its growing and its one of those platforms that you can really get a lot of mileage out of without investing a ton of money, and nowadays for small businesses that’s especially important.””

BBR Creative is also hosting a social this evening for everyone attending the event, it’ll be held at the Lafayette Science Museum.

Pop’s Poboys joined Lafayette’s downtown family about two years ago and has already made a name for itself in the food community.

Chef and owner Collin Cormier uses platforms like Facebook and Instagram to get the word out about their weekly specials as much as possible.

“We’re obviously a small business, we don’t have a marketing team, its me that’s cooking and handling the marketing side,” says Commier. “social media really helps us get the word out about us without having to spend alot of money to advertise.”