In light of new information uncovered during the course of the investigation, 20-year-old Danerick Pete is no longer wanted in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Moss Street on June 24, 2017.

An eyewitness initially identified Pete as a suspect in the shooting, however, further investigation revealed information that conflicted with that witness’s account.

Pete was not arrested and is no longer sought for arrest at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.