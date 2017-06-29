Two teens injured in early morning shooting on Sternberg Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Lafayette that left two teenagers injured.

Officers responded to the scene at 1:15 a.m. this morning in the 100 block of Sternberg Drive.

Two black male victims, ages 17 and 18, were transported to a local hospital after suffering non-threatening gunshot wounds.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says this shooting is not related to another shooting that occurred earlier in the night on East Simcoe Street.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting or anyone involved is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.