800 jobs created in Lafayette in June

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Economic growth and the unemployment rate have been the main topic of national news since the beginning of the recession in December of 2007.

For the first time in a long time job growth in Lafayette is looking up according to Tina Johnstone of the Louisiana workforce commission. Lafayette Parish has the lowest unemployment rate out of the five parishes that make up the Lafayette metropolitan statistical area.

Tina Johnstone, the local area coordinator for the Lafayette Business and Career Solution Center said, “Unemployment has been dismal for the past two years, but we are seeing a glimmer of hope recently. Over the month we did have an increase in employment. Statistics show that they were 800 jobs created in Lafayette, of course, it still hasn’t caught up to the 2,400 lost for the year. But it is seeing a glimmer of hope that there is a chance that we are moving out of the recession that we’ve been in.”

The center provides multiple services for businesses and individuals who are both seeking to employ and be employed. For unemployed individuals, the center helps with resume preparation, skills and job placement, and referrals to training institute.

Denise Halvorson, an employee Lafayette Business, and Career Solution Center said, “We do our best to give them the most hope that they could have. Of course, a lot of them, people who come in are just recently fired and it’s a very downtime. You know we try to talk to them and give them some sort of reason to go on you know things don’t look so bad, you know and such.”

Even though the unemployment rate in Lafayette is still at 6.2 percent workers at the Lafayette Business and Career Solution Center say future looks brighter for those unemployed in our area. For more information on jobs visit the Louisiana Workforce Commission website.