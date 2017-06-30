Employers react to bartender killed in domestic incident

Scott, LA (KLFY)- The Scott Police Department says Megan Manuel shot and killed her boyfriend Christopher Williamson.

Chief Chad Leger said officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Dulles Drive just before noon Thursday to a report of a domestic shooting.

Leger said investigators were able to gather enough evidence and arrest Williamson’s girlfriend, Megan Manuel, 29, at the scene on the charge of second-degree murder.

The friends, family, and coworkers of Williamson are still in shock after the news of his murder.

“We saw him come out of high school. We saw him get into college. (We) saw him start to raise a family. Stubby is one of those guys that had that beautiful smile, always willing to wait on the next customer and always willing to take the next shift,” said City Bar Maurice Owner Matthew Trahan.

‘Stubby’ is the nickname Williamson has had since his time at Lafayette High School. Williamson was pronounced dead upon arrival by police.

Williamson worked as a bartender at the City Bar Maurice location for 12 years. According to the owner of Megan Manuel’s workplace, she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. The couple’s first child being a three-year-old daughter.

“Stubby’s daughter was very important to him. We’re going to try to raise some money for her future not even sure what the event will be. We’ve had calls from restaurants and other bars, bar owners, bartenders who say were ready to help,“ Trahan adds.

A coworker of Manuel tells News 10 the relationship between her and Williamson was “volatile.” Jail records indicate Manuel is being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.