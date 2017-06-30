Krotz Springs man accused of rape of a juvenile

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in St. Landry Parish say a Krotz Springs man is accused raping a female juvenile on two separate occasions.

Deputies began investigating the complaint of a juvenile being sexually abused on June 28, 2017.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the girl told deputies that she was assaulted by Tony Mason, 44, on two separate occasions and tried to fight him off but was unable to.

Deputies arrested Mason on two counts of first-degree rape after obtaining key evidence and statements. Mason admitted to inappropriately touching the juvenile but denied going any further with the child, according to Guidroz.

Sheriff Guidroz issued a statement about the case saying:

“This is a tragic case and parents should talk to their kids about any and all inappropriate actions being done to them and report it immediately to authorities.”

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services assisted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.