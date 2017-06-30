Lafayette holds Social Media Day to help local businesses

Friday was Social Media Day. It’s part of a global campaign by the company “Mashable,” and there was an event here in Lafayette to celebrate.

In a world now dominated by social media, businesses are adapting to different ways to connect to customers and advertise their products.

“What we’re doing is, we’re offering a day full of instructional and educational classes,” said Corey LaGrange, a DigItal Marketing Strategist at BBR Creative.

The event highlights social media’s impact on local industries, with more than 22 classes taking place moderated by over 30 different social media experts. The classes teach numerous social media techniques to everyone from non-profits, small business owners, to even big locally-based brands.

What we really want to teach, is that social media doesn’t have to be scary, and it can be a very viable and inexpensive marketing and advertising tool,” said LaGrange.

With the push of a button, businesses can connect to thousands of potential customers through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

“I use social media a lot to attract new customers and clients,” said Ryan Cazeres, an optometrist from Scott.

He came to the event to learn more social media techniques to use for his business.

“I don’t know all the ins and outs of it (social media), so today was very helpful,” said Cazeres.

Organizers say the end goal was to show people than social media can be more than a toy.

“It can be a really powerful tool, and the more people we have effectively using it, the more users we’ll have, and the more people we can reach for business,” said LaGrange.

Group members say Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux officially proclaimed today as “Social Media Day.”