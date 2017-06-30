Lafayette’s own UFC star Daniel Cormier ready for rematch vs. Jon Jones

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KLFY) – Acadiana has produced and continues to produce many world class athletes.

Lafayette’s own Daniel Cormier is one of them.

He originally made a name for himself in wrestling but transitioned over to the world of mixed martial arts where he has rejuvenated his career.

Cormier is preparing for a huge fight in Anaheim, California at the end of July.

It’s been a rocky relationship, to say the least between Daniel Cormier and Jon Johns.

Cormier has a 19-1 MMA record. His only loss came to Jones back in January 2015.

Then he was scheduled to get a rematch in July of last year. But Jones flunked a drug test and the fight was canceled.

On July 29, 2017, Cormier will finally get another crack at taking down Jones, and he says he will be ready!

“I was hyped up for the last fight, this time around I feel like I will peak at the right time to win this fight”

“DC” as he is referred to is very proud to be from Lafayette. He currently lives and trains in San Jose, California, but has not forgotten his hometown, and how it’s helped mold him into a UFC Champ.

“I cannot imagine being born and raised in any other place other than Lafayette. I love that town. I hope I get to spend more time there as my career winds down. People are so loving and friendly and the food.”

Cormier was a three-time state champion wrestler at Northside High, and was an All-American at Oklahoma State, before eventually becoming an Olympic Wrestler.

He explains the reason Acadiana continues to produce so many world-class athletes in a variety of sports.

“It’s just in us. For every pro like me, there are probably 20 guys who were actually better. We play everything from bandit football to wrestling. Sports are just in us.”

A high achiever this MMA superstar says the book on his career has not been fully written.

“I still have more to do in my career. I’m not done.”

Cormier vs. Jones 2 will go down IN Anaheim, California on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

It will be available on pay per view.