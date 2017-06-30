Lake Charles runaway teen who left state with sex offender found in Colorado

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies say a teenage girl from Lake Charles who ran away from home on Sunday with a 36-year-old convicted sex offender have both been found in Boulder County, Colorado.

CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers said the 16-year-old girl and Stephen J. Broussard, 36, were located Thursday night by Colorado authorities.

The girl, who was missing for four days, appeared to be unharmed and was taken to a safe location. Broussard, who is from Vinton but had most recently been living in Sulphur, was taken into custody.

Broussard may face additional charges in Colorado as well as in Calcasieu Parish. It is unclear when Broussard will be extradited back to Louisiana.

Myers said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office worked closely with multiple law enforcement agencies to find the girl and Broussard including the FBI in Louisiana and Colorado, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Highway Patrol, and Lafayette, Colorado City Police.

The case remains under investigation.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso recognized lead CPSO Detective Greg Jordan “who worked long hours to ensure the juvenile’s safe return.”

The sheriff also issued the following statement:

“I’m so pleased this 16 year old girl will be returning to Lake Charles safely. And I am so proud of our detectives who have been working on this case non-stop since Sunday. Their relentless efforts are the reason this young girl was found safe and we have a happy ending to this nightmare.”