Victim’s mother speaks out on Breaux Bridge man’s vehicular homicide plea

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man accused of hitting three teenage girls with his truck and killing two of them in 2014 pled guilty today to all the charges in the case.

16th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Robert Chevalier said Jeremy Abraham, 34, pled guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and one county of first-degree vehicular negligent injury.

Abraham faces up to 30 years in prison for each homicide charge. He also faces 5 years in prison for the injury charge.

Louisiana State Police said Abraham was driving at twice the speed limit on Martin Street in Breaux Bridge around 7:30 a.m. on October 30, 2014, when he struck the three girls.

Cornasha Flugence, 15, died at the scene, and Kylee Henry, 14, died on the way to the hospital. Cornasha’s sister, who was 13-years-old when the incident happened was critically injured.

All of the girls were walking to school at the time of the incident.

Henry’s mother Syvina Demouchet issued a statement Friday, regarding Abraham’s guilty plea.

“It was a relief to know that Abraham pled guilty, but nothing is going to bring my daughter back,” Demouchet said. She also added, “I won’t be satisfied until he is sentenced and I know how much time he is going to serve.”

Abraham will be sentenced on October 5, 2017. He remains in jail at this time.

Assistant DA Chevalier said prosecutors will conduct a pre-sentence investigation.