WATCH LIVE: DA holds news conference on deadly 2016 attack on Baton Rouge law enforcement officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. today to release videos and a report about the July 17, 2016, fatal shooting of three Baton Rouge-area law enforcement officers.

Last summer, Gavin Long, a 29-year-old military veteran from Kansas City, Missouri who was angry over the police treatment of black men ambushed law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge, killing three and wounding three before a sniper fatally shot him.

Moore’s office reviews all fatal police shootings in the parish to determine whether a killing was legally justified, though in this case there has been no suggestion that officers acted inappropriately.

Baton Rouge Police Officers Montrell Jackson, Matthew Gerald, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Garafola were killed by Long.

Deputy Nick Tullier was critically injured in the attack.

The attack occurred less than two weeks after the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge police officers.

Just 10 days earlier, a sniper fired on a group of police officers in Dallas, killing five officers and wounding nine others. Two civilians were also wounded.