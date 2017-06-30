Woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend during a domestic incident yesterday, according to the Scott Police Department.

Chief Chad Leger said officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Dulles Drive just before noon Thursday to a report of a domestic shooting.

Christopher Williamson, 33, was dead when officers arrived on scene.

Leger said investigators were able to gather enough evidence and arrest Williamson’s girlfriend, Megan Manuel, 29, at the scene on the charge of second-degree murder.

The police chief declined to give further information about the case say police are in the early stages of their investigation.

Jail records indicate Manuel is being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

A court date has not yet been set.