19-year-old crashed, died on I-10 a week ago; Body discovered Friday

Prairieville, La. A man found dead in a submerged vehicle had been there for at least six days, State Police said in a news release of a deadly wreck on I-10.

The initial investigation by State Police has revealed that the crash occurred at approximately 5:30 am on June 24th as 19 year old Bryan Manriquez of Port Allen was traveling eastbound on I-10 west of LA Hwy 73 in a 2012 Chrysler 300.

The wreck and the man’s body were not found until Friday – June 30th.

Troopers suspect Manriquez ran off the roadway after losing control, his sedan crashed into trees in the median and eventually into a drainage ditch where it became submerged.

Manriquez was reported as missing, and there was an active search for him.

An Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputy noticed the car in the ditch Friday morning, presumably after the ditch drained some, and notified others.

Troopers don’t suspect impairment, but believe Manriquez may have been speeding in rainy weather on the day he crashed, which likely contributed to him losing control.